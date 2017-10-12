Jose Mourinho to call on Manchester United ace to make just second start of the season against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to hand Ander Herrera just his second Premier League start of the season in Saturday’s big game against Liverpool.

The Spain international has been on the fringes of the Red Devils’ first-team this year, despite impressing with a series of commanding performances in 2016/17.

Herrera had become one of Mourinho’s most reliable performers in midfield, but has since struggled to play as often with the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea over the summer, as well as the fine form of Marouane Fellaini.

However, with both Fellaini and Paul Pogba out injured for the trip to Anfield, the Daily Mirror claim Herrera is in line to make it back into United’s first XI.

The 28-year-old will no doubt be delighted to play in such a big game for his club, with United looking to open up a potential ten-point lead over their opponents if they win this weekend.

United have made a superb start to the season, while Liverpool have struggled and already find themselves off the pace in the title race.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s men may have a glimmer of hope of taking something from the game with United missing two key players in midfield, even if Herrera is a very capable deputy.