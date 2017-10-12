(Photo) Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana poses with World Cup winning legend as he gives update on thigh strain

Liverpool star Adam Lallana is currently nursing a thigh injury he picked up in early August and he seems to be ushered along the road to recovery by one of the legends of the game.

The England international posted a photo on Instagram of himself with former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, explaining how well his rehab is going before mentioning how humble the 2010 World Cup winner is.

The former Spain international made 505 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants before moving to Al Sadd in Qatar’s top flight. In his seventeen years at Barcelona, he picked up eight Spanish titles, four Champions Leagues and three Copas Del Rey.

Lallana has not played for the Reds this season because of the injury but is making an assured return to first team football according to manager Jurgen Klopp, so say the club’s official website.

