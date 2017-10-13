Birmingham v Cardiff Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Match Prediction from St Andrews

Friday night football is back as Championship league leaders Cardiff City pay a visit to St Andrews as they face Birmingham City (KO 19:45)

Birmingham begin life under Steve Cotterill with a home clash against high flying Cardiff City later this evening.

Cotterill became the Blues’ fourth boss in 10 months after Harry Redknapp was sacked last month and has a huge job on his hands. With 11 games gone Birmingham have taken just 8 points from a possible 33 and find themselves lingering in the relegation zone. Cardiff meanwhile, are one of the Championship’s surprise packages so far this season.

The Bluebirds lead the way with almost a quarter of the season gone and are currently 1/2 to achieve a top 6 finish, and with Neil Warnock the Championship promotion specialist at the helm you’d be daft to bet against them.

The international break could not have come at a better time for Birmingham who have lost 7 of their last 9 competitive games including a 6-1 hammering at Hull last time out. Cotterill’s side will need to tighten up at the back if they’re to have any chance against Cardiff.

The Bluebirds have the second best away record in the Championship so far this campaign and are unbeaten in their last four league matches, with Neil Warnock’s side suddenly emerging as potential promotion candidates.

This time last season Cardiff were in the bottom three in the Championship, so it really has been a remarkable turnaround in form.

A quick look at previous meetings between these two sides and it still makes grim reading for Birmingham fans, sorry. The Blues have won just one of their last 11 league meetings with Cardiff, so it looks set to be a tough start for Cotterill.

Kenneth Zohore looks to have finally found some form for the Bluebirds. The Dane bagged a brace against Leeds just before the international break and is a decent looking 7/4 to score anytime against Birmingham.

There’s been over 2.5 goals in 5 of Cardiff’s last six league games, so when you add that to Birmingham’s awful defensive record, you’d presume there’ll be a goal or two at St Andrew’s tonight.

Cardiff to Win & Over 2.5 goals at 14/5 looks excellent value and with Birmingham in a period of transition this game against a side in form may have come a few weeks too soon, we’re happy to to take that price.

Is Steve Cotterill the man to save Birmingham? We’ll find out in the coming weeks, but one thing is for sure he has a huge job on his hands – this one kicks off at St Andrews at 19:45.

