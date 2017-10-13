Ecuador suspend five players for pre-Argentina shenanigans after Lionel Messi heroics

Lionel Messi may well have dragged Argentina to the World Cup this week, but it appears as though he had a little help from the Ecuador players.

The Ecuadorian FA have released a statement to confirm that five players have been suspended indefinitely after reportedly leaving the team hotel last weekend to go to a party prior to their World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday.

None of the quintet have been named, and although Ecuador didn’t have a chance to qualify themselves in the last game of qualifying, the level of unprofessionalism will surely be treated seriously by the FA.

It won’t be anywhere near enough to tarnish what Messi did as he put on a masterclass and a clinical performance to ensure that Argentina will be in Russia next summer.

Having enjoyed the plaudits in the aftermath of the win, this will do little to take off the shine of that display, while the fall-out is seemingly only just about to begin for the five players in question.