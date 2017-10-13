Manchester United legend explains the secret behind Marouane Fellaini’s huge improvement

All credit to the manager!

Former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole has been impressed with Marouane Fellaini’s start to the season and believes his improvement is down to Jose Mourinho.

The 45-year-old, who won a host of major honours in his playing days with United, including the 1998/99 treble, says Mourinho’s belief in Fellaini has been key.

Brought to United from Everton back in 2013, Fellaini initially struggled to impress under then-manager David Moyes and later Louis van Gaal.

Not always a regular in the side, the Belgian looked a shadow of the player who’d shone at Goodison Park, though he’s now showing some of his best form in a red shirt.

After just eight games this term, Fellaini has already matched his total goal tally of last season (4), and with three in six league matches, he’s managed more than in the last two seasons combined.

‘He’s had a great start this season,’ Cole told the Sun.

‘You need someone who believes in you and the manager does.

‘On the flip side, look at Herrera who was United’s best player last season — he can’t get a game. That’s football.’

United will be without Fellaini for this weekend’s big game against Liverpool, with Sky Sports reporting a knee injury could keep him out for the Red Devils’ next few matches.

Another former United player, Danny Higginbotham, was also quoted in the Sun as saying it’s a surprise to think how much Mourinho will feel he’d have liked to have Fellaini available for the trip to Anfield.

He said: ‘Fellaini is out for United. No one would have thought it mattered a year ago, but he’s been unbelievable lately.’

