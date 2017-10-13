Good news for Tottenham, Spanish football expert pours cold water on talisman’s exit

Having established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, it’s no surprise that Tottenham ace Harry Kane’s name is being mentioned in the gossip columns more.

The 24-year-old scored 94 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions over the past three seasons, while he’s wasted no time in working on his tally this year with 11 in nine outings.

As he continues to establish himself as a focal point for club and country, Tottenham will naturally hope to do all they can to keep him at the club in order to fire them to bigger prizes in the coming years.

It was claimed earlier this week though that Man Utd were set to battle Real Madrid over the £170m signing of the England international, as per the Daily Mail, which raises worrying question marks as that’s a lot of money to turn down for one player.

Many Tottenham supporters will argue that the club shouldn’t cash in and do whatever it takes to keep their talismanic striker for the long-term future, and they’ll be pleased with the analysis of the situation provided by Guillem Balague.

“No truth in the swap deal at all,” he told Sky Sports. “Do Real Madrid like Kane? Of course. But the new contract to Benzema shows where their interest is right now.

“At the moment everybody around Bale and the club insist he is to stay beyond the summer. We will see if that changes. By the way, has anybody asked Kane to see what he wants to do? I am pretty sure he is happy at Spurs.”

Balague makes a very valid point with regards to Kane’s intentions, as having come up through the youth system at Tottenham before getting his big break at senior level, he will surely have a desire to continue his current path and see out the job as it were.

Further, based on his suggestions above, it doesn’t sound as though Real are prioritising a move for Kane, as if they intend on keeping Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, where would the England man fit in?

For now, it looks as though Tottenham fans can rest easy. Things can quickly change, but they’ll hope that this successful campaign is followed by many more with Kane leading the line.