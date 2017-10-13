Manchester United’s stunning XI with signings of £220m pair alongside Antoine Griezmann and Arsenal star

What a line up United could have next season!Manchester United are no strangers to big spending, but recent reports suggest they could take things to a whole other level with their transfer plans for next season.

The Red Devils have had to show plenty of ambition since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, with the club still to win the Premier League title since the legendary Scot’s departure.

This saw big names like Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao arrive under Louis van Gaal, though neither could find their feet at Old Trafford.

Since then, his successor Jose Mourinho has had a rather better time of things, bringing in big-name signings such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nemanja Matic to great success.

It’s hard enough fitting all of this lot in as it is, but recent speculation suggests Mourinho could have even more stars to pick from next year, especially in attack.

Here’s a look at who appears to be on United’s radar and how their first XI could look next season if the Portuguese manages to cram them all into his side…

Harry Kane

According to the Sun, United are ready to pay as much as £170million for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

This would be a Premier League record transfer, and see the England international play up front alongside Lukaku in what would surely be one of the deadliest strike partnerships ever seen on these shores.

The pair have 13 league goals between them already this term, so just imagine what they could do together at Old Trafford.

Danny Rose

The Sun also report that United are pursuing a £50m deal for Spurs left-back Danny Rose, which would make it an incredible £220m splashed out on raiding the north Londoners if they can pull it off.

The 27-year-old would surely represent a major upgrade on Luke Shaw in that position if he does make the move to Old Trafford, with Mourinho forced to use Ashley Young in that unfamiliar role this season.

Mesut Ozil

According to the Independent, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could be a target for United on a free transfer next summer.

While the Germany international has his critics, his stats always suggest he’s a top creative player, and one who has of course shone under Mourinho’s management in the past.

42 – Since his @premierleague debut, Mesut Ozil has provided more assists (42) and created more chances (407) than any other player. Ya. pic.twitter.com/SBeOwr0V3F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 12, 2017

It remains to be seen what Ozil will decide, with his agent quoted on Sky Sports this week hinting at a stay at Arsenal, though he could relish a free role from the right-hand side in this United squad.

With prolific front-men like Kane and Lukaku to aim at up front, one can only imagine Ozil would up his assist tally even further with the Red Devils.

Antoine Griezmann

According to ESPN, United have been given some encouragement to move again for Antoine Griezmann next summer.

Atletico Madrid have just agreed a deal to bring Diego Costa back to the club in January, so there could be more room for one of their best attacking players to leave.

The France international can play in a variety of attacking positions, but would likely find himself forced wide at United to make room for Kane and Lukaku up front.

What do you make of this potential United XI for next season?

