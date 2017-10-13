Jurgen Klopp issues warning to Liverpool, confident of future success

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp still faces questions over his tenure at Anfield despite being in charge for two years now, but he’s unfazed by it all.

The German tactician’s arrival was met with real excitement and optimism in 2015, but in the two years that have passed under his stewardship, Liverpool have failed to win any silverware.

While they’ve certainly come close, they’ve haven’t been close enough and as the pressure continues to weigh on his shoulders, Klopp will know that he has to end that wait sooner rather than later.

With a possible 10-point gap between them and Man Utd if they lose to the Red Devils at Anfield on Saturday, that’s a worrying early indication that they could fall short again this season.

Their issues have been well documented, as 12 goals conceded in seven league games so far this season tells the story. However, Klopp is adamant that he’s still the right man for the job, and has issued a subtle warning of his belief that no other manager could do better.

“If they sack me now I don’t think there are a lot of managers who could do the job better than I do,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I don’t think I’m perfect but it is quite difficult to find better options on this. I still think as long as 98 per cent of Liverpudlians think we are on the right way, we will succeed. That is how it is.”

Klopp is a neutral’s dream with his maverick personality and the style of football that he likes to implement, as it makes for plenty of entertainment and thrills and spills.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans though, there have been too many spills along the way, and he’ll need to rectify that along with his players, starting on Saturday as a win over Jose Mourinho’s unbeaten side would be huge for confidence and would give everyone a lift at the club after a poor run which has seen them pick up just one win in their last seven outings.

