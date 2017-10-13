Liverpool legend unconvinced by Manchester United despite flying start to the season

Harsh from the former Liverpool man?

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has admitted he’s not entirely convinced by Manchester United just yet despite their fast start to the season.

Jose Mourinho’s men are second in the Premier League on goal difference only, having won six out of their first seven games, scoring 21 goals in the process.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford have been a joy to watch for United as they’ve soared to a number of comfortable victories, beating the likes of West Ham, Swansea City, Everton and Crystal Palace all by a 4-0 scoreline.

United now have to take on Fowler’s old side Liverpool in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff, but the former Reds striker feels Mourinho’s side are yet to be really tested.

Liverpool – United’s first real challenge?

The Red Devils’ visit to Anfield will be the team’s first game against one of last season’s top six, and Fowler says once they’ve played more big games it’ll be easier to tell if they’re the real deal.

‘If you look at the fixtures — I’m not having a go at Manchester United here — but the run that they’ve had, they’ve played teams who, on paper, they should be beating,’ Fowler told the Daily Mail.

‘Without sounding disrespectful to them, now you’ll see over maybe the next month or so, with the run of fixtures they’ve got, what sort of team that really is.’