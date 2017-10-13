Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is Liverpool’s worst nightmare at Anfield, incredible stats prove

There’s something about Jose at Anfield!

Jose Mourinho likes playing at Anfield, and with stats like this from the Manchester United manager it’s easy to see why.

The Portuguese has enjoyed plenty of success at Liverpool’s home ground in his career as a Premier League manager, but it’s not just the results, it’s the manner in which he picks up the points.

Mourinho’s rivalry with Liverpool started in his days as Chelsea boss, with the Reds, in fairness, giving him one of the most frustrating nights of his managerial career when Luis Garcia’s ghost goal saw them edge the 2005 Champions League semi-final second leg.

In recent years, however, Mourinho has more than gained his revenge, particularly when in his second stint in charge of Chelsea, he all but ended their 2013/14 title challenge with a 2-0 win at Anfield that was as smash-and-grab as humanly possible.

Despite Brendan Rodgers’ side having so much of the play that day, the Blues sat back and hit the home side on the break with two sucker-punches at the end of each half.

Mourinho has become famed for this kind of ‘parking the bus’ approach to big games, and the stats show he always seems to pull this trick out of the bag at Anfield in particular – and with great results.

Jose’s last 4 games at Anfield: 65 – Possession – 35

41 – Shots – 33

21 – Corners – 8

Incredibly, in his last four matches against Liverpool at Anfield, Mourinho’s sides have had just 35% possession – and yet have outscored the Reds by four goals to one.

They’ve also managed fewer shots and corners, showing just how effective Mourinho can be at soaking up pressure and still finding enough to grab a goal despite limited time on the ball.

Now it’s Jurgen Klopp’s job to find a way around it this weekend. Good luck with that, Jurgen!