Jose Mourinho superbly trolls his critics ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool – video

Jose Mourinho has brilliantly hit back at his critics ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool this weekend.

The Red Devils travel to Anfield for tomorrow’s early kick off, with Mourinho notably playing for a draw there last term.

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t too happy when United frustrated his side and got the 0-0 they appeared happy to settle for, and the Portuguese was questioned about his approach again in his press conference today.

Given United’s terrific start to this season, Mourinho may be under some pressure to play a more adventurous game against Liverpool on this occasion, though the Special One seemed in no mood to bow to the haters.

Asked if he could adopt a different mentality to the game, Mourinho responded: ‘Yeah I play with one defender and nine strikers, don’t worry about it.

‘We play with one guy behind and then we go with a new system, even an evolution of the old WM (formation) and we play with nine strikers, don’t worry about it.’

United are used to playing ambitious and attacking football since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, which saw them scoop an incredible 13 Premier League titles.

Still, things have been a little more challenging since the Scot’s retirement, with none of his successors so far getting the team to that kind of level again.

Things had looked improved at the start of this season for United, but Mourinho’s response to questions over his tactics against Liverpool suggest he still knows no other way to approach a big game.