Chelsea respond to Charly Musonda’s epic Instagram rant

Charly Musonda has been reprimanded by Chelsea and could be loaned out by manager Antonio Conte in the January transfer window.

That’s according to the London Evening Standard, who maintain, however, that the Blues want to offer the promising Belgian forward a new contract.

For now, however, Musonda is in hot water at Stamford Bridge after appearing to criticise the club on his Instagram page earlier this week.

In a post he has since deleted, Musonda said, per the Metro: ‘You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what’s expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.

‘And what do you get back? Literally nothing… done. However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game.’

What next for Charly Musonda?

Chelsea seemingly did not take too kindly to Musonda’s outburst, but could ultimately respond by giving him the playing time he wants, albeit at another club.

The Premier League champions are known for loaning out their vast array of young talent, with many never going on to play a single game for their first-team.

Musonda, however, is rated highly at Chelsea and the club seemingly hope sending him away on a temporary move could give him the experience he needs to come back and have another stab at making it into Conte’s side.

Musonda has plenty of top class players in his way at Chelsea at the moment, with big names like Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian all competing for places in their front three.