Pep Guardiola blasted by rival PL boss over “disrespectful” and unnecessary dig

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been labelled “disrespectful” by Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, who didn’t take too kindly to a recent comment from the Spaniard.

At the time, it did seem a little unnecessary as Spurs were mentioned by Guardiola after his side’s win over Chelsea, as he labelled them “the Harry Kane team”.

With 11 goals in nine appearances so far this season, there’s no denying that the 24-year-old is a focal point in Tottenham’s success, but the other 10 players around him probably have a little something to do with that too rather than it being a one-man band.

Whether it was meant in jest or if there was an element of mind games involved, Pochettino has hit back over the matter and while he insisted that he wasn’t too bothered by it personally, it could have a different effect on others at the club.

“That comment does not affect me but in reality, it was very disrespectful for many people,” said Pochettino,” as reported by Sky Sports.

“I think that many people took those words as very disrespectful for the club and many players that are here at the club.”

The Argentine tactician went on to make a brilliant point about a similar scenario that Guardiola himself has experienced during his previous spell at Barcelona and coaching Lionel Messi.

Many would argue that that was a ‘Messi team’, but so it seems a bit strange for the City boss to now aim a dig at a rival over a similar situation. Nevertheless, Pochettino kept it professional and insisted that he knows both Guardiola and himself appreciate it’s a collective effort, and so perhaps emotions got the better of the Spaniard on that occasion when making the comment.