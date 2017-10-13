(Photos) Arsenal injury boosts, key quintet back training ahead of Watford clash

Arsenal face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening, and Arsene Wenger has been handed several bits of positive injury news ahead of the encounter.

The Gunners are on an impressive run of form as they’re unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, winning six and holding Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge last month.

In turn, they’ve moved up into joint-fourth place in the Premier League table, and they’ll hope that the international break hasn’t broken their momentum.

It looks as though Wenger’s in line to receive some good news on the injury front too as Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Danny Welbeck were all pictured in training, as seen in the tweet below, while Francis Coquelin was said to also have featured as they recover from various ailments.

While they may not all be available for selection this weekend, and may even find themselves in a battle to get back into the starting line-up, the fact that Wenger will have close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal will be a major boost for Arsenal.

With Premier League, Europa League and League Cup games coming thick and fast over the next month or so, they’ll need quality and depth across the squad, and welcoming this quintet back into the fold having shaken off various injury issues will undoubtedly be a welcome sight for Wenger and his men.

Confirmation that Kolasinac, Ozil, Koscielny, Welbeck and Coquelin have all trained ahead of tomorrows game. #AFC pic.twitter.com/KSa5WW7TNp — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 13, 2017

