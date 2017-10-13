Manchester United ready £50million bid for transfer to end fan-favourite’s Old Trafford career

Big move from Mourinho.

Manchester United are reportedly making Danny Rose a top January transfer target in a potential £50million move.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the England international and is ready to bring him in to replace the under-performing Luke Shaw, according to the Sun.

United signed Shaw from Southampton back in 2014, and while he arrived as one of the brightest prospects in English football, he has failed to live up to his potential at Old Trafford.

United fans are known to be big fans of Shaw, but Mourinho seemingly does not share that view and wants Rose in as an upgrade at left-back.

Rose, 27, was one of the Premier League’s top performers last season, particularly as Mauricio Pochettino switched to a system using wing-backs.

While Mourinho is not a regular user of such a system himself, the Sun claim he is keen on the England international’s ability in that more attacking role.

United have started in fine form this season and are behind league leaders Manchester City on goal difference only.

However, they still lack a genuine top class option at left-back, with the likes of Ashley Young and Daley Blind seemingly ahead of Shaw in the pecking order at the moment.

What next for Luke Shaw?

The Daily Mirror recently claimed Shaw could even be offered to Spurs as part of any deal for Rose, though it remains to be seen if Pochettino would necessarily be tempted by the prospect.

Ben Davies has shone at left-back in Rose’s absence through injury at the start of this season, and at the end of last, meaning the Tottenham boss may feel content to let Rose go and continue with his current defensive options.

Once a player who looked destined for stardom, it is hard to see where Shaw goes from here if United do end up bringing Rose in.