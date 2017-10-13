Stunning ex-porn star Mia Khalifa lands her own sports talk show, makes big early promise

She’s conquered the porn industry, now she’s coming for the sports world. Former porn star Mia Khalifa is set for her own sports talk show on October 16.

The sizzling 24-year-old became a viral sensation just months into her former career, but is seemingly ready to move on and try something new.

With a passion for sports that has been shown very early on through her social media channels, she will host a show on Complex’s YouTube channel which focuses on the cultural impact of sports. And she’s already made a big early promise…

“I am thankful to Complex for the opportunity and to Gilbert for being a part of it,” Khalifa said.

“I can’t wait to offend and upset a whole new fan base.”

It remains to be seen whether or not her hosting career takes off and leads to great things, but she’ll certainly have plenty of fans wanting to tune in regardless…

Slim thicc witchyo cute ass, I bought myself a new bag ?? A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Fresh off the plane, exhausted, and have no makeup on, but I'm still comin in hot, DC!!! A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58am PDT