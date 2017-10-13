Tottenham injury news: Crucial quartet making progress ahead of massive tests

Tottenham are entering a pivotal period of the season and Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible.

With back-to-back Champions League games against Real Madrid and Premier League meetings with Liverpool and Manchester United to come in October, Spurs will be desperate to continue their good start to the campaign and continue to compete on multiple fronts.

Naturally, given that level of opposition though it’s going to be difficult, but what will certainly help their cause is having key players back available to offer quality and depth to Pochettino in order to rotate and rest individuals too.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, as seen in the tweets below, Mousa Dembele, Erik Lamela and Danny Rose are all slowly returning to full training with the first team and are making progress in their respective recoveries from injury.

Lamela hasn’t featured for a year due to a troublesome hip problem while Rose has yet to make an appearance this season after suffering a knee problem. In turn, having those two back will be a major boost for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Dinnery adds that midfielder Victor Wanyama has “stepped up his rehabilitation” with regards to his knee injury, and so although he isn’t yet close to a return to action, it’s another positive step in the right direction as he will hope to return to the fold sooner rather than later.

The next couple of weeks won’t be decisive for Tottenham’s campaign, but if they can lay a real marker down with some big wins, it could push them on in the coming months with key players returning to further bolster them.

Dembele, Lamela and Danny Rose have started reintegrating into first team training as they continue their recoveries from injury. #COYS — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 13, 2017