Arsenal star chasing staggering £350k-a-week contract, but form must raise question marks

With just months remaining on his current contract, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil may be chasing a lucrative new deal, but he’s facing a different fight right now.

Fitness issues have resulted in a disjointed campaign thus far, with the 28-year-old making just five Premier League appearances so far this season, totalling 367 minutes on the pitch for the Gunners.

As per The Mirror, Ozil wants a new deal worth £350,000-a-week, but he has a bigger short-term problem on his hands as it’s claimed that Arsene Wenger’s frustration over his form could be a determining factor as to whether or not the club choose to even try to meet his demands.

On one hand, many Arsenal fans would agree that the club should do all they can to sign Alexis Sanchez to a new contract. Even if the Chilean international isn’t scoring or creating, his work ethic and influence on the team is always evident and he is a top-class player with a drive to succeed.

While we can’t question Ozil’s ambition, if he isn’t having a positive influence on a game from an attacking perspective in terms of dictating the tempo and creating chances for his teammates, his lack of defensive discipline and desire at times lets him down and causes him to become an easy target when things go wrong.

Arsenal can’t afford to have that in their team regardless of how talented he is, and as seen in the draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea last month with Ozil missing, perhaps the argument that they’re better off without him is getting louder.

Their form in recent weeks would also back that argument as Arsenal are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions with the German international restricted to a bit-part role.

It’s difficult to suggest that Arsenal are entirely better off without Ozil as he remains a great player. However, unless he rediscovers his best form and becomes the influential figure that the Gunners signed, you’d have to argue that he isn’t worth anywhere near splashing out £350,000-a-week on as he edges closer towards becoming a free agent next summer.

