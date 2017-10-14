Confirmed Liverpool line-up vs Man Utd: LFC fans upset with one absentee

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield on Saturday hoping to secure a morale-boosting win to kick-start their season and end a poor run of form.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have picked up just one win in their last seven in all competitions, and so the international break arguably came at a good time for them to regroup and go again.

A defeat to United this weekend would see them fall 10 points adrift of the Premier League leaders, and so they know that they can ill-afford another slip up here.

Liverpool suffered a huge blow in midweek with the news that they’ll be without Sadio Mane for six weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty, while Klopp is still without long-term absentees Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

This is how the hosts line up on Saturday, and as seen in the tweets below, there was one absentee in Andy Robertson from the squad that upset a number of supporters.

Many also called for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to get the nod in the starting line-up, but for now Klopp continues to leave him on the bench as he hopes that this XI will do the job and secure all three points on Saturday.

