Man Utd legend picks out three major decisions Jose Mourinho must get right against Liverpool

All eyes will be on Anfield on Saturday, as Man Utd visit old rivals Liverpool hoping to come away with three important points and a statement of intent.

In a game of this magnitude between two sides filled with talent, it may well come down to the little details that make the difference.

In turn, both Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp will have key roles to play as ever in the outcome, and Gary Neville has picked three selections that the former has to get right in order to deal with Liverpool’s attacking threat and put Man Utd in the best possible position to win the game.

Having swept aside ‘lesser’ sides so far this season, this is Man Utd’s first proper test in the Premier League, as even without the injured Sadio Mane, Liverpool pose a real attacking threat.

In turn, Neville believes that Mourinho has to make the right decisions at left-back and in the wide midfield positions to have the best possible chance of keeping a clean sheet, and in turn setting them up for the attacking players like Romelu Lukaku to go out and win the game for them.

“It is whether he thinks [Ashley] Young can handle Salah and whether he brings [Matteo] Darmian in. He might come in as he defends with his right foot and Salah making those runs,” he told Sky Sports.

“Coutinho plays in that gap and space and with [Alberto] Moreno going forward, is Mata the person who can get back in there and then get up the pitch?

“Who plays left back – I think it will be Darmian. On that right-hand side, I think it will be Mata. And then, is it Rashford or Martial?”

It promises to be a fascinating tactical battle between the two giants of English football, as ultimately the approaches from the respective managers is likely to be very different.

Klopp will get Liverpool to press and play with intent, while it would come as no surprise if Mourinho pulled off another masterclass in defending well and hurting the vulnerable Reds on the counter attack.

As Neville mentioned, dealing with Salah and Coutinho will be crucial, and in truth, starting Darmian at left back is surely the most sensible idea while Mata could turn out to be a weak link if he can’t track Moreno and help deal with Coutinho.