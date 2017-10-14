Tottenham face wages headache, key ace wants £100k-a-week+ new contract

Tottenham have been praised and warned in equal measure over their wage structure, but it looks as though they could be under pressure to make alterations.

Given that they simply can’t compete with their Premier League rivals financially, either with transfer fees or big-money contracts, they’ve had to carefully manage a sensible wage limit even for their top stars.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry Kane is the best-paid player at the club with a deal worth around £100,000-a-week, but Dele Alli is said to be eager to double his current £50,000-a-week contract and then some as he’ll be fully aware of his worth and what he could earn elsewhere.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, scoring 22 goals and providing 13 assists in 50 appearances last season, while he’s added three goals and an assist in eight outings so far this year.

Coupled with his fledgling England career, he’ll likely go from strength to strength in the coming years, and now it seems the pressure is on Tottenham to ensure that they keep him at the club to benefit from his progression.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time that the wage structure has been put under the spotlight. Tottenham have struggled in the past to keep their best players as a result of it, and the same will seemingly apply for Alli as he’ll likely be aware of the riches on offer elsewhere if he’s chasing a lucrative deal.

He’ll surely prioritise staying with Tottenham though, as he’s become the player he is today because of the club and Pochettino. However, if they can’t match his desires financially, then can he really be blamed for wanting to get significantly more elsewhere with arguably a better chance to win silverware too depending on where he chooses to move?

