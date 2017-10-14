Tottenham starlet reveals legend of rivals playing key role in development

Josh Onomah is currently out gaining experience on loan at Aston Villa, and the Tottenham youngster has revealed that an unlikely source of inspiration is helping him.

It’s not everyday that a Chelsea legend can be found helping out Tottenham, but that’s the case here as the 20-year-old has spoken about the important role that John Terry has played for him since moving to Villa.

The youngster has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and proving to be a valuable member of Steve Bruce’s squad as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

To win £275,000, Play Hotshot Jackpot with Paddy Power for FREE. All you have to do is pick 6 correct 1st goalscorers. We think Alexandre Lacazette vs Watford is a banker! Sign up here!

While he’ll have bigger ambitions moving forward of breaking into the Tottenham team, it seems as though Terry is playing a key role in helping him get there.

“JT in particular has helped me settle in well,” he told The Sun. “He’s from London like me and he’s a really good role model.

“To have him around the dressing room always talking to me gives me massive confidence. JT is a very humble guy and I just feel privileged to be able to learn from him.”

Onomah’s more immediate focus will be on becoming a regular in the Villa starting line-up, as he’s made fleeting appearances in the Championship while being favoured in the League Cup.

Terry may be helping him settle right now, but it will be down to his talent and determination to prove to Mauricio Pochettino that he deserves a spot in his squad next season.

There’s still a long way to go for the midfielder, but Tottenham might indirectly owe a level of gratitude to a Chelsea icon for helping their young gun progress in his career.