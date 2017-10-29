Aston Villa v Birmingham Live Stream – Watch Midlands Derby Feed from Villa Park

We’re all set for another Midlands Derby as Birmingham City take on Aston Villa in the lunchtime kickoff Sunday (KO 12:00).

With both sides desperate to give their fans some Autumn cheer it should prove to be another nail biter.

The Second City Derby takes place on Sunday as Birmingham host fierce rivals Aston Villa at St Andrews, with both these sides desperate for three points in contrasting fortunes.

Following Sheffield Utd’s win on Friday night, there’s now eight points between the Blades and Aston Villa, but things are looking a whole lot better for Steve Bruce’s side, who have now won five out of their last six.

The Villains now look like genuine promotion candidates, and an away win today would only strengthen their claims as genuine Championship title contenders.

Birmingham are just a point above the relegation zone, but have won their last two home games including victory over high flying Cardiff in what was Steve Cotterill’s first game in charge.

Aston Villa v Birmingham Form Guide

Home form will be key if Birmingham are to avoid the drop once again this season and Cotterill will be hoping his side can once again put in a performance in front of their home fans. I mean if they can’t get up for a local derby then there’s no hope?

At the other end of the table Villa are going well. After an iffy start Bruce’s side have turned their fortunes around losing just one of their last 9 games. A run which has lifted them into the playoffs.

The Villans head into Sunday’s derby following an impressive victory over Fulham last week but will be without a number of key players including Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish and Mile Jedinak. But it’s the absence of Gabby Agbonlahor which will have Birmingham fans smiling – the local lad loves scoring against the Blues.

As for Birmingham they’ll be boosted by the return of record signing Jota. The Spaniard featured from the bench against Millwall last week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Carl Jenkinson is set to miss out with a shoulder injury.

What are the odds on Birmingham vs Aston Villa?

Albert Adomah has been in excellent form for Villa this season scoring 5 goals from the wing, and he’s 10/3 to score anytime.

The last two league meetings between these two sides at St. Andrew’s have ended 1-1 and it’s 11/2 for the same scoreline on Sunday – definitely worth a punt.

Those expecting Birmingham to take all three points can pick up a few decent prices, with 12/5 on the home win looking plenty big enough – however it would take a shrewd or foolish punter to be backing Birmingham City in their current form.

If I were to pick a winner then I’d side with Villa. There are a few decent prices about but the 6/4 on the away win with Bet365 looks plenty big enough and is sure to attract plenty of attention from punters.

Keeping clean sheets is a big problem for Birmingham at the moment, and although Steve Cotterill should turn the side into a more abrasive unit, Villa should get plenty of opportunity to find the net.

With the fire power they have i think they’ll be too much to handle, but I can see Birmingham getting on the scoresheet.

AstonVilla win and BTTS at 5/1 looks excellent value.

18+ Watch and bet country restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. Please gamble responsibly.