Cryptic Harry Kane injury update, Real Madrid confirm huge blow as quartet miss out

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has provided an update on his recovery from injury, but he stopped short of providing any clues on his comeback date.

Spurs host Real Madrid at Wembley in a crunch Champions League showdown on Wednesday night, with the two sides locked level at the top of Group H with not even goal difference to separate them.

In turn, this week’s tie will likely be decisive in determining who ends up top of the pile and advances to the knockout stage with an advantage, but it’s not yet clear if Kane will recover in time to feature.

The England international picked up a hamstring problem against Liverpool over a week ago and was forced to miss the trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

As a result, with the extra days rest and further treatment, Kane will hope to be able to lead the line against Real and to add to his tallies of 13 goals and two assists in 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Based on this image below though from his Instagram Stories, it’s likely to be a late fitness call from Mauricio Pochettino and his medical staff.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have announced their squad as they prepare to travel to London on Tuesday, and there are some notable absentees which were to be expected.

Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and Dani Carvajal miss out having struggled with various ailments for several weeks, while Raphael Varane is also sidelined after picking up a problem in the loss at Girona at the weekend as he limped off at half-time.

In turn, the pressure is on Zinedine Zidane and his under-strength side to get a result, as having now fallen eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona in La Liga, they can ill-afford a major slip-up in Europe too.