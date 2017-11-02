Manchester United to recall wonderkid from loan, starlet could be given a major role at Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to combat their recent injury crisis by recalling one of their brightest talents from loan.

A report from the Metro has suggested that United have notified talented attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira that he could be recalled from his loan move to Spanish club Valencia following injuries to Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

SEE ALSO:

Good news for Manchester United as star could make early return from injury against Chelsea this weekend

England squad announced, with Arsenal and Liverpool fans shocked by key Gareth Southgate calls

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid to seal transfer of Tottenham star after superb Champions League performance

Pereira has been tipped from a young age as one of the brightest talents in world football and recently caught the eye of many United fans after scoring an impressive goal against Real Betis while on loan last month.

The Red Devils’ injury crisis has been severe to say the least. Jose Mourinho has often had to result to playing 20-year-old Scott McTominay in the heart of United’s midfield. One can only assume that if the Brazilian Pereira had foreseen United’s current injury crisis that he would have remained at Old Trafford to establish himself while the Reds’ midfield options were limited.

Pereira spent time as a child at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. PSV have a recognised reputation as one of the greatest developers of youth football in world football. In 2011 Pereira made a move to Man United as just a teenager and has since risen through the ranks.

While first-team opportunities at Old Trafford have been limited for the 21-year-old, Pereira could now be given his big break at United if he was to be recalled prematurely in January from his loan deal.