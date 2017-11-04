‘He should sit down and shut up’ – Jose Mourinho blasted by Sky Sports guest, simple message for Man Utd boss

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been creating plenty of headlines over the last week or so, and there are some who aren’t the least bit impressed with him.

One man who firmly sits in that camp is former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, who was a guest on Sky Sports’ ‘The Debate Live’ on Friday and he had a very simple message for the Portuguese tactician.

The spat between Mourinho and a section of the club’s supporters has been a major talking point, with the latest development being the former rejecting the chance to meet with some of them.

It follows on from the jeering at Old Trafford last weekend against Tottenham when Mourinho replaced Marcus Rashford with Anthony Martial, while he publicly backed Romelu Lukaku who has faced some criticism for his recent form.

Jordan isn’t impressed it seems, as the outspoken former Palace chief didn’t hold back and offered a simple solution to the problem.

“Honestly, he should sit down, shut up and get on with his job,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports. “I am tired of this ‘shush’ mentality and Mourinho antics that it’s always about spinning the plates around him.

“I don’t think he helps his cause by this dark attitude he has sometimes; he is like the dark to Jurgen Klopp’s light.

“In my mind, Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, yet I don’t see that expressed in Mourinho’s outlook.”

In his defence, Jordan makes some decent points, and his opinion is arguably one that is likely to be shared by many in terms of the way Mourinho has continuously dealt with matters over his managerial career in terms of being on the attack when perhaps there’s no real need to be.

However, he’s unlikely to change his ways at this stage of his career, and ultimately, if it leads to more trophies during his stay at Old Trafford, then perhaps some Man Utd fans won’t be too irritated by his behaviour.

The talking point over style of play continues to come up too, but similarly to the above point, that is what Mourinho has done to be successful as a manager in stints with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter, and it’s difficult to see a departure from that now regardless of United’s history and culture.