“Nowhere near being irreplaceable” – Liverpool fans react to possible key summer exit

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season and with no suggestion a renewal is imminent, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could be on his way out of Anfield.

The 23-year-old has improved significantly under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp over the last three years, and given his age, he’ll still have plenty of room for improvement moving forward.

In turn, to lose him at this stage of his career and given his importance to Liverpool is bad enough, but to also lose him on a free transfer next summer would be a disappointing setback for the Reds.

That doesn’t appear to be a sentiment shared by all supporters though, as although some may be disappointed over the fact that Can is even being linked with an exit, it seems a number of them don’t rate the German international as highly as others.

It comes after Klopp conceded that he will not apply further pressure on his midfielder to sign a new deal with the threat of him leaving increasing each passing month, as per Sky Sports.

He makes a great point in that the new deal could be agreed as late as May and that would be problem averted, although rightly so, Klopp insists that Can’s attitude has to be spot on and he can’t have his head turned by other interested parties which will see him risk losing his place in the team.

However, while some don’t share his concern over the matter, others were quick to insist that losing Can would be a blow for the team in terms of what he already offers at this stage of his career, and what more he could in the future given he will continue to mature, develop and gain experience to become a better player.

