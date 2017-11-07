Jose Mourinho approached Chelsea ace over shock move after Man Utd defeat

It was a Sunday to forget for Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho this past weekend, as he saw his side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The result was a bitter blow in their pursuit of the Premier League title this season, as it meant that coupled with Man City’s win over Arsenal, the gap between the two Manchester giants is now eight points.

While there is still a long way to go in the campaign to wipe that deficit out, it remains to be seen whether or not it happens as while Pep Guardiola’s side look in ominous form, question marks have been raised over United especially in the big games against their direct rivals.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, it’s been claimed that Mourinho used the trip back to his former club as an opportunity to talk to one of his former players.

The Portuguese tactician signed Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona at the start of his second stint in charge of the Blues, and the Spanish midfielder was a crucial figure in their Premier League title success three years ago.

In turn, it’s now claimed by Don Balon that Mourinho has set his sights on Fabregas and held a ‘secret conversation’ with him, while it’s a little more difficult to go along with the theory that he would also see it as a blow to Antonio Conte to prise the midfielder away given their current rivalry.

What is more certain is that Fabregas produced a classy performance in the win over United to remind us of his quality, as he has registered four assists and a goal in 17 games so far this season having got back a prominent role in Conte’s plans.

However, his contract does expire in June 2019, and having now turned 30, he will have to consider his long-term future. A reunion with Mourinho in Manchester could appeal, albeit it would certainly be a surprise in terms of Chelsea letting him leave for a rival, but so could a longer stay with Chelsea in London and so it remains to be seen what he decides if Mourinho’s interest is genuine.