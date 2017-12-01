What channel is Arsenal vs Manchester United on? TV info, kick-off time, live stream link and odds

What channel is Arsenal vs Manchester United on and what time does it start?

All the key info you need, with live stream link, odds and team news

Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend in a game you won’t want to miss as Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho renew their rivalry.

The Gunners are in fine form at home at the moment, while Mourinho has built up a surprisingly poor recent away record in games against the big six.

It’s on a knife edge, so make sure you don’t miss out – here’s all the key info you’ll need for Arsenal vs Manchester United this weekend…

What channel is Arsenal vs Manchester United on?

You can catch the game on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 5.30pm GMT, on Saturday 2nd December.

Is there an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream?

You can live stream the game through BT Sport’s website, and through their app.

What odds can I get on the game?

Arsenal win – 7/5

Draw – 12/5

Manchester United – 2/1

Odds via Paddy Power

What’s the latest team news?

The Daily Mail report that Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt for Arsenal with a groin problem, while the Metro have bad news for Manchester United as key midfield duo Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini look set to miss out.

