Arsene Wenger insists Gunners star will get more game time after player voices concerns

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that forward Olivier Giroud will get more game time after the player reportedly voiced his concerns over his lack of minutes.

This is according to the Independent, who state that the France international has recently declared that he is annoyed with the amount of starts he’s getting with the north London side.

The news outlet are also reporting that Wenger has said that Giroud, who scored in his side’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday, “will start more games”, which will be music to the ears of the 31-year-old.

Since his arrival in north London from French side Montpellier, Giroud has seen himself come a fan favourite at the Emirates.

In 249 games for the Gunners, the 31-year-old has managed to amass a total of 105 goals and 41 assists, a formidable record considering a fair few of those appearances are off the bench.

The forward’s ability to hold up the ball and physical prowess has seen him labelled as one of the best target men in the Premier League.

Giroud’s impact when coming off the bench is impressive, as following his strike against Southampton on the weekend, the Frenchman equalled Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s record of 17 goals from coming off the bench in the Premier League.

Should Arsene Wenger stick to his word and end up giving Giroud more starts in the near future, it’ll be interesting to see how the forward performs when given the role of leading the Gunners’ attack.