‘Boring football’ – Jose Mourinho shockingly slammed by former Man Utd boss

Louis van Gaal slams ‘boring football’ from Man Utd under Mourinho

Defends way in which he had his side playing at Old Trafford during spell in charge

City in commanding position to land Premier League title this season

It’s fair to say that former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal isn’t impressed with what he’s seen at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

The Dutchman has waded in after a poor weekend for the Red Devils, as they suffered defeat at home to Man City who took an ominous 11-point lead in the Premier League title race.

That’s suggesting there still is a race, as that’s a pretty commanding lead for them as they look in great shape this season, while Mourinho continues to receive criticism when results don’t go the way of his side.

It appears as though that’s exactly what’s happened here, as while defending his own stint at Man Utd, Van Gaal has dropped in a not-so-subtle criticism of the way in which United have been playing football under his successor.

“Right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it’s far more boring football,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus. They don’t do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive.

“I would rather watch City play than United, you need quality in a squad and it’s clear City have a better squad.”

Van Gaal does make a valid point, as to take specific performances into consideration, the way in which United set up and played against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea away this season, they deserve all the criticism they get for being so negative and unwilling to go out and try to win the game.

In contrast though, Mourinho can merely point to his trophy haul from last season as a comeback, as while Van Gaal’s side may have played better football in his eyes, he can’t match Mourinho’s success after just one year in charge.

Nevertheless, given the culture and expectations at Old Trafford, with Sunday’s performance against City another case in point, it just doesn’t feel right to see United play a certain way and that will likely lead to further question marks and criticism of Mourinho in the future too, especially if results are poor and trophies don’t continue to arrive.