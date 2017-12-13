Arsenal give star player permission to negotiate transfer to Champions League giants in potential blow to Manchester United

Arsenal have reportedly allowed Mesut Ozil to discuss a transfer to Barcelona

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Gunners playmaker

Ozil, however, seems to be leaning personally towards joining Barca instead

WATCH: Mesut Ozil embraces Man Utd bench after Arsenal defeat, fans get excited

Arsenal have reportedly given Mesut Ozil permission to discuss a January transfer to Barcelona as long as they get a good price for him, according to Sport.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, who had previously been linked with the Germany international, with the Daily Mirror even claiming he’d told team-mates Old Trafford was likely to be his next destination.

Ozil has been a key player for Arsenal since moving from Real Madrid in 2013, though he has arguably never really recaptured the best form of his career that he showed in La Liga.

For that reason, it is little surprise to see that the 29-year-old is perhaps leaning towards a move back to the Spanish top flight with Barcelona.

Sport claim Ozil and his agent have held talks over a move to the Nou Camp with Arsenal’s permission, as the Gunners look to cash in on a player heading towards the end of his contract.

Arsenal would not want to lose Ozil on a free at the end of the season, and even worse if he were to join a Premier League rival.

Some Gooners will no doubt be disappointed by this update, however, with the Sun recently claiming Ozil was looking closer to surprisingly signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Sport suggest that a deal is not yet certain, though, as Barcelona may still opt to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho instead if possible.

United fans may also be disappointed if they miss out on Ozil, with their side looking in need of some new blood in attack as they lacked the necessary creativity and spark to pose any real threat during their defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.