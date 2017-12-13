Deal close: Real Madrid expected to seal transfer of Chelsea star, Manchester United target could be included in the deal

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Gareth Bale could be set to join the Blues as part of the deal

Manchester United had also been linked with Bale of late

WATCH: Eden Hazard and Willian laugh hysterically at suggestion Chelsea could still catch Man City

Real Madrid are reportedly in advanced talks to seal the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, with Lionel Messi apparently learning that the deal is ‘practically done’, according to Don Balon.

The Belgium international has been linked several times with a move to the Bernabeu, with he and manager Zinedine Zidane quoted in the past expressing their mutual admiration for one another.

‘Zidane would be a dream to have as a coach, he was my idol when I was little. I have a lot of respect for him,’ Hazard recently told La Derniere Heure.

‘Obviously, there is Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, both of whom are spectacular, but I like Eden Hazard more,’ Zidane was quoted by the Daily Mail in 2015.

It is not clear how Messi has become involved in this saga, but Don Balon claim he’s received information on the deal, which looks to be at an advanced stage and set to go through next summer as Hazard is keen on the potential switch.

Don Balon claim Hazard could move to Real for around £88million, or for a lower fee if Gareth Bale moves to Stamford Bridge as part of the deal.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, whom the Sun recently linked with an effort to sign Bale next season.

The Wales international could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Hazard at Chelsea, though only if he manages to stay fit and rediscover the kind of form he showed in his Tottenham days.

If reports are to be believed, United would gladly take him, and Diario Gol have claimed that Real are preparing to get rid of him.

Chelsea could do worse than bring him in, but they’ll probably ultimately end up feeling more disappointed to lose an influential star like Hazard to Madrid.