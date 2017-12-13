Chelsea target opens door to £40million January transfer window switch

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele admits he’s not ruling out a transfer away soon

Chelsea have been linked with the prolific French forward in a potential £40million move

Dembele says he’s planning to stay at Celtic but admits his plans can change

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has opened the door to a potential transfer this January as he admits his plans to stay with his current club could change.

According to the Metro, Chelsea have been linked with the £40million-rated forward, who has impressed in his time in Scotland and at previous club Fulham.

The 21-year-old has an impressive record of 40 goals in 65 games for Celtic, and looks like he could do well to make the step up to a bigger club before too long.

Chelsea currently have the unconvincing Michy Batshuayi as a backup to first-choice front-man Alvaro Morata, so a move for Dembele could make sense for Antonio Conte in the near future.

The Italian tactician now seems to have been given some hope of landing Dembele’s signature, with the France Under-21 international explaining that although he plans to stay put, his plans could change.

‘I can say it (staying at Celtic) is part of the plan but the plan can change,’ Dembele said. ‘As long as I am here I will give 100 per cent but I don’t know until when.

‘I just focus on my football and give my best for the club, and we will see ‘For me, every day I will be coming into training at Celtic. I don’t look at the media or what people are saying about me. I just focus on myself.

‘All the talk is not difficult for me. That was the case when I was in France too so I have been used to it. I just get my head down and work.

‘I have my agent and my family who take care of that and I focus on my football.’

Chelsea spent big in the summer but look in need of some surgery after a poor start to their season, with the chances of defending their title already looking dead in the water.