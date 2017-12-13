Cristiano Ronaldo relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘worse than ever’, lawyers demanding summer transfer exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid future looks in serious doubt ahead of next summer

The Portugal international’s lawyers are requesting the club allow him a move away

Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend but has become unhappy with president Florentino Perez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers reportedly want Real Madrid to let him go in next summer’s transfer window, according to El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre.

Quoted by Artesmedia, Aguirre claims Ronaldo’s relationship with club president Florentino Perez is at an all-time low and that he’s looking for a way out at the end of this season.

This would be a major blow for Real Madrid, with Ronaldo proving one of their greatest players of all time in a sensational career since he moved to the Bernabeu from Manchester United in 2009.

The 32-year-old has scored a phenomenal 420 goals in 413 appearances for Los Blancos, but it may be that this legendary chapter of his career could be coming to an end.

‘Today Cristiano Ronaldo only wants one thing, and when I say Cristiano Ronaldo I talk about his lawyers,’ Aguirre said. ‘They want a written document that attests that Real Madrid will let him out at the end of the season.

‘The clause is a billion and there is no team that can pay that clause and the club says it will not lower that figure, so (Ronaldo’s) lawyers want to get their hands on the contract to get an affordable price.

‘The situation between Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo not only has not improved but is worse than ever, there is no contract renewal on offer and Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to negotiate any kind of renewal.’

Don Balon recently made the surprise claim that Ronaldo wanted a move to Chelsea, but another report from Don Balon claimed Premier League clubs viewed him as too expensive.