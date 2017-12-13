‘Like this club a lot with my heart’ – Chelsea ace dismisses exit talk, PL rivals will be disappointed

Rumours have claimed Chelsea’s Willian is a target for Man Utd

Jose Mourinho linked with reunion with former star at Stamford Bridge

Brazilian ace has ruled out a move by reiterating his commitment to Chelsea

Amid speculation linking Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho with moving to secure a reunion with Willian, the Chelsea star has ruled out such a move.

The 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up at Chelsea so far this season, as although he’s made 25 appearances in all competitions to ensure he’s an important squad member, he’s started just two of the last nine Premier League games.

He’s still managed to contribute five goals and seven assists in that time on the pitch, and so Antonio Conte would arguably hope to see him stay for the foreseeable future to continue playing an important role for his side.

It seems as though he’s received the perfect boost as while ESPN FC note speculation has linked him with a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho at Man Utd since the summer, he has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon.

“I’m happy here and the fans can be calm,” he said. “I’m always happy here at Chelsea. I really like this club a lot with my heart. Yeah, I’m very happy.”

It should be noted that his comments came after he got an opportunity against Huddersfield on Tuesday night, and after impressing, he would have been in high spirits.

However, if he were to continue to be forced to settle for a bit-part role at Chelsea, which is a serious possibility given the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Alvaro Morata make a strong case to be the first names on the team-sheet, then it remains to be seen whether or not Willian is forced to re-think his position.

For now though, he sounds more than content with the Blues, and he’ll be hoping to continue to play an important part in their bid to win trophies between now and the end of the season.