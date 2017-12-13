Cristiano Ronaldo wants £170million Manchester United transfer target to replace struggling Real Madrid team-mate

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on Real Madrid signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane

The in-form Spurs striker has also been linked with a big move to Manchester United

Kane is Ronaldo’s preferred choice to replace the out-of-form Karim Benzema at Real

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for Real Madrid to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker and rumoured Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane to replace Karim Benzema.

The Portugal international is understood to be a big fan of the in-form Spurs hit-man and believes he could form a fine partnership with him at the Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

Kane has had another prolific season this term, scoring 18 goals in 20 appearances so far to also attract rumours of interest from Premier League rivals United.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils could be preparing to pay as much as £170million for the England international next summer, which seems a realistic fee for a player of his calibre in this current market.

That kind of money shouldn’t necessarily be beyond Real Madrid either, with the Spanish giants almost always among the biggest spenders in the transfer market each summer.

Real will also be keen to leave an important player like Ronaldo happy, and giving him a superior striker to play alongside could improve the club’s fortunes significantly next season.

Benzema hasn’t been at his best this year, scoring just five goals in all competitions and only two in eleven La Liga matches.

Kane looks a clear upgrade on current form, and Don Balon claim his arrival would have Ronaldo’s blessing, but that could mean the 32-year-old hurting his old club United in the transfer market.

According to the Independent, United are looking into alternative transfer targets for next summer after looking like missing out on another attacking star in Antoine Griezmann.