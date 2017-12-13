Manchester United ace takes cheeky dig at Manchester City on Instagram following Old Trafford brawl

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has aimed a cheeky dig at rivals Manchester City on Instagram after being spotted ‘liking’ a post mocking the Sky Blues.

The two clubs came to blows in the Manchester Derby on Sunday, with City winning a crucial game at Old Trafford and reportedly angering Jose Mourinho with their celebrations afterwards.

The Guardian were among the sources to report on the brawl that broke out in City’s dressing room afterwards, which involved Mikel Arteta being injured Mourinho having a carton of milk thrown at him.

Tuanzebe Instagram
Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe mocked City on Instagram

Clearly there remains some bad feeling between both sets of players, with Tuanzebe’s Instagram activity showing him enjoying a little laugh at City’s expense.

Despite the recent success of Pep Guardiola’s side, United remain the more historically successful and well-supported club, with a meme coming up taking aim at City’s supposedly small fan-base and tendency to fail to fill their stadium.

Tuanzebe
Axel Tuanzebe grew up in Manchester and clearly bleeds Red

Tuanzebe ‘liked’ the post, showing his United loyalties following the defeat and the row that followed.

