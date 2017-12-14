Champions League giants ready to lower star’s asking price amid Arsenal transfer approaches

There’s some positive Arsenal transfer news emerging from Spanish sources today

Real Madrid are actively looking to sell Karim Benzema and could lower their asking price for the striker

Arsenal have been linked with the French forward on a number of occasions this season

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to lower their demands for rumoured Arsenal transfer target Karim Benzema as they push harder to get rid of the Frenchman in the near future.

Don Balon recently claimed Arsenal were in ‘constant’ contact with Benzema over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, which comes as Alexis Sanchez’s exit from the club looks ever more likely.

The Chile international is yet to sign a new contract with the Gunners and will be a free agent in the summer, with the Daily Mirror linking him as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

This would leave Arsenal desperately short of quality up front, and Benzema could be an ideal replacement if he were to get back to peak form under Arsene Wenger.

That may be a big ‘if’, however, with Real keen to offload him after some sloppy performances so far this year.

According to the latest update from Don Balon, Real could lower their asking price for the 29-year-old, despite claims yesterday that Arsenal were unlikely to succeed with an offer in the region of £35million, also reported by Don Balon.

Were Benzema to move to Arsenal on the cheap, he could be a decent short-term solution to the Sanchez problem, adding work rate and experience to this struggling team even if the goals seem to have dried up for him of late.

Then again, a change of scene could also be good for the Frenchman after a long career at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon’s latest report claims Madrid are likely to get rid of him and already have a number of replacements in mind in the form of Mauro Icardi or Robert Lewandowski.