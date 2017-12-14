Agent Neymar: PSG star contacts old club Barcelona about hijacking Arsenal transfer

Neymar is reportedly doing his bit to get Julian Draxler a transfer to Barcelona

Arsenal have also been linked with the out-of-favour PSG attacking midfielder

Neymar wants Draxler out to secure his own place and help out his former club

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly pulling the strings behind the scenes to get team-mate Julian Draxler a transfer to his old club Barcelona.

According to Diario Gol, the Brazil international has been in contact with Lionel Messi about the possibility of a deal, with Barca looking in need of reinforcements in the attacking midfield department.

Don Balon continue to link Philippe Coutinho as a target for the Catalan giants, but Draxler could be a more realistic target as previous reports have suggested he could be available this January.

The Germany international hasn’t been playing regularly for PSG this season, and when he has he’s often had to adapt to a deeper role in midfield.

This has led to the Daily Mirror linking Draxler with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, with both clubs facing doubts over their own attacking players.

Arsenal have Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil nearing the ends of their contracts, while Liverpool, as already noted, could do with a player like Draxler if Barca do end up signing Coutinho.

Still, if Neymar has his way, Diario Gol claim he could engineer Draxler’s move to the Nou Camp instead, cementing his own place in Unai Emery’s side and helping out his old club in the process.