Chelsea hit stumbling point in contract talks with Blues ace, Premier League duo could swoop for star

Chelsea have reportedly hit a stumbling point in talks with youngster Kyle Scott over a new deal for the player at Stamford Bridge.

This is being reported by the Sun, who state that the player’s wages are not what’s causing a delay in talks, with the midfielder’s want to get more first team minutes under his belt being the main reason for there being a hold up in negotiations.

The news outlet are also reporting that both Huddersfield and Leicester are interested in the 20-year-old, so it seems that should the current situation continue, we could see the duo swoop for Scott sometime in the near future.

Despite not making his first team debut for the west London club thus far, Scott has still been able to impress fans with his performances at youth level.

In 32 appearances for the Blues’ U23’s side, Scott has managed to clock up one goal and six assists, a decent record considering the player’s young age.

The player has only made two appearances for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season, with one coming in the Premier League 2, with the other coming in the EFL Cup for the Blues’ U23 side.

Scott has the ability to play anywhere in the middle of the park, with the 20-year-old even being deployed on the left-hand side on more than one occasion.

Should Chelsea end up losing Scott to another Premier League side in the near future, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will have made a mistake by not giving the player the playing time he desires.