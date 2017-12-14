Real Madrid president wraps up signing of Chelsea transfer target during Club World Cup

Real Madrid have reportedly edged closer to agreeing the transfer of Mauro Icardi

Chelsea have also been linked with the £100million-rated Inter Milan striker recently

However, reports in Spain now suggest Florentino Perez has got his man

READ MORE: Chelsea could use special connections to beat Arsenal & Liverpool to £80m transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly wrapped up the transfer of Inter Milan striker and rumoured Chelsea target Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has recently been reported by the Sun as being at the centre of a £100million transfer battle between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Icardi has been in superb form this season and it is little surprise to see links with elite European clubs emerging after his impressive record of 16 goals in 16 Serie A games.

According to Don Balon, Real now look to have won the race for his signature with club president Perez seeming to wrap up the deal during the club’s participation in the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid beat Al Jazira 2-1 in the semi-final yesterday and will now be big favourites to go and lift the trophy.

Still, it has been a largely underwhelming first half of the season for Real, with Zinedine Zidane’s side already looking out of the running for the Spanish league title.

The addition of Icardi could help things in the second half of the campaign, with the 24-year-old a likely upgrade on the under-performing Karim Benzema.

This would be a big blow for Chelsea, however, with Antonio Conte’s side also looking like facing failure in their bid to retain their Premier League crown.

Alvaro Morata has impressed up front, but Conte has little in the way of backup due to seemingly not trusting Michy Batshuayi, who has barely featured.