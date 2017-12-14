Pep Guardiola persuades Manchester City to hijack Liverpool transfer deal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made Virgil van Dijk a January transfer priority

The Southampton defender is also set to be targeted by Liverpool again this winter

City, however, will give Guardiola the funds he needs to add Van Dijk to his squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly persuaded his club to give him the funds necessary to seal the transfer of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this January.

According to Goal, Liverpool are also set to try again for Van Dijk, but City want to beat the Reds to his signature as Guardiola makes him a priority target.

The report claims the Spaniard wants more depth in defence for the second half of the season, with both John Stones and Vincent Kompany having injury problems this term.

City already look safe in their bid to win the Premier League title, winning an English top flight record of 15 games in a row to move eleven points clear of their nearest rivals at the top.

Still, Guardiola is a known perfectionist and will want to ensure his squad is equipped to fight on as many fronts as possible this season, with the Champions League also likely to be a big aim for the club.

The 46-year-old won the European Cup twice during his time as Barcelona boss, but hasn’t picked up the trophy since 2011.

This City side look unstoppable right now, so one or two signings this winter could be just what’s needed to ensure the team go all the way in each big competition.

Liverpool will hope City don’t succeed in signing Van Dijk, however, with the Dutchman looking a far more necessary purchase for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who continue to look highly unconvincing at the back.