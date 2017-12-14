Pep Guardiola plots stunning transfer raids for £270m Chelsea & Tottenham stars as he eyes Manchester City ‘revolution’

Pep Guardiola has set his sights on a revolution at Manchester City

Reports claim the City boss is after Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Guardiola wants to weaken two of his major rivals as he eyes a ‘revolution’ in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing stunning transfer raids for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish tactician is described in the report as eyeing a ‘revolution’ in English football, and these signings to weaken two of City’s rivals could help them dominate even more than they have done this season.

City are already on their way to an historic season after a record-breaking 15 consecutive league wins and going eleven points clear at the top of the table, with little indication that anyone can catch them.

Guardiola’s side already play some of the best football in Europe, with attacking stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane particularly eye-catching.

How Hazard and Kane could easily slot into that remains to be seen, but Don Balon claim Guardiola is eager to improve his attack even further.

Raiding Chelsea for Hazard seems unrealistic given the west Londoners’ own financial strength, though Kane could make sense as a signing as an upgrade on Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

The latter is young and still learning, while the former is perhaps one of the few players at City this season not to look significantly improved under Guardiola’s style of playing.

The Argentine hasn’t always been first choice for City, having been benched for the recent Manchester Derby, failing to make it onto the pitch at all.

Kane, meanwhile, has been firing the goals in this season and is a forward reminiscent in style to the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, both of whom shone under Guardiola at his previous club Bayern Munich.

Kane would not come cheap, however, with the Sun claiming Manchester United are considering paying around £170million for him next summer.

The Sun have also previously linked Hazard with a move to Real Madrid, stating he’d likely cost £100million, with Calciomercato also this week linking the Belgian with the Spanish giants.