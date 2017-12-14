Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ready to sell Manchester United transfer target in surprise decision

Real Madrid could reportedly let Raphael Varane leave the club this summer

Manchester United have been recently linked with a move for the France international

Jose Mourinho brought Varane through at the Bernabeu during his time in charge

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided to let Manchester United transfer target Raphael Varane leave the club in a surprise move.

Don Balon claim Perez has unexpectedly put Varane on a list of four names he is prepared to axe from the team, along with Karim Benzema, Keylor Navas and Achraf Hakimi.

This could be good news for Manchester United, with Don Balon previously reporting that Jose Mourinho has spent months holding talks with the player over leaving the Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

Varane could be a useful addition in this United squad, with Mourinho chopping and changing his back-line for much of the season so far.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have looked perhaps the most solid pairing but have had their injury problems, with doubts over the likes of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo as backups.

Varane could do well to be reunited with Mourinho, who recognised his talent at an early enough age to make him a regular in the team when he was Madrid boss.

It is rare for the Portuguese to trust youngsters over big names, but he very much launched the Frenchman’s career in the Spanish capital.

With Varane seemingly now struggling, perhaps linking up with Mourinho again at United could be just the lift he needs to get back to his best.