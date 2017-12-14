Manchester United will open bidding for €70m Serie A star and go head-to-head with Barcelona over the midfielder

Manchester United will engage in a bidding war with Barcelona over a Serie A superstar.

The star has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe while just 22-years-old.

Lazio have already rejected a bid in the region of €70m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that both Manchester United and Barca are increasingly keen on acquiring the services of the Serbian star with a bidding war imminent.

At just 22-years-old Milinkovic-Savic has cemented himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Serie A and it is no surprise that he has attracted interest from two of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Standing at over six foot tall the star is known for his physical prowess and clearly possesses the necessary build to make it in the Premier League.

Further, the youngster has registered an impressive five goals in just 19 appearances this season for Lazio from the heart of the side’s midfield.

If the star was to complete a move to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United it would give United one of the tallest midfielders in European football. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both stand at well over six foot and if partnered with Milinkovic-Savic that is surely a midfield that any club in the world would fear coming up against.