“Worst referee I’ve ever seen” – Liverpool fans slaughter refereeing performance as Reds drop more points at home

Liverpool drew 0-0 with West Brom at Anfield

Reds had goal ruled out by referee Paul Tierney for handball

Fans took to social media to slate the official after full time

Liverpool were effectively robbed of a win by referee Paul Tierney tonight, as the Reds lost more ground in the race for the top four.

The match’s most dramatic moment came in the 82nd minute, as Dominic Solanke appeared to give the home side the lead form a Joe Gomez cross, however ref Tierney ruled the goal out for deliberate handball, something that most fans deemed as a very harsh decision.

The rules state that for handball to be given, it has to be deliberate, however seeing as the ball bounced off Solanke’s chest and then onto his arm, it seems to be a harsh decision to disallow the goal.

Following the stalemate, the Reds now sit in fifth place in the Premier League, with it looking as if the Merseyside club now have a fight on their hands to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here are a few tweets from fans slating the performance of referee Paul Tierney following the game this evening.

Paul Tierney is the worst referee I’ve ever seen — Rob Evans (@RobEvans2709) December 13, 2017

I had no idea what Paul Tierney was thinking and it costed us the game with that decision — SamueI (@VintageSalah) December 13, 2017

Paul Tierney can go to the championship as well the nit — Joe McCurdy (@joemccurdy07) December 13, 2017

Paul Tierney has to be sacked ASAP — ~ (@Firmixo) December 13, 2017

Paul Tierney has had the worst performance as a ref I have se en so far this season – 100% Liverpool would have rotten 3 points if it wasn't for him #LIVWBA — Emil Holm Jeppesen (@emilholmj) December 13, 2017

Paul Tierney the ref in the Liverpool game has to be joking me! Embarrassing how biased he has been! — Bungalow (@ConnorBBUni) December 13, 2017

@FA can you sack Paul Tierney please — HITMANHARJ (@hitmanharj) December 13, 2017