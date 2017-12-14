“Worst referee I’ve ever seen” – Liverpool fans slaughter refereeing performance as Reds drop more points at home

Liverpool were effectively robbed of a win by referee Paul Tierney tonight, as the Reds lost more ground in the race for the top four.

The match’s most dramatic moment came in the 82nd minute, as Dominic Solanke appeared to give the home side the lead form a Joe Gomez cross, however ref Tierney ruled the goal out for deliberate handball, something that most fans deemed as a very harsh decision.

The rules state that for handball to be given, it has to be deliberate, however seeing as the ball bounced off Solanke’s chest and then onto his arm, it seems to be a harsh decision to disallow the goal.

Following the stalemate, the Reds now sit in fifth place in the Premier League, with it looking as if the Merseyside club now have a fight on their hands to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here are a few tweets from fans slating the performance of referee Paul Tierney following the game this evening.

