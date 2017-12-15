Good news for Chelsea, Conte receives major injury boost for Southampton

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte prepares to welcome back Morata

Spaniard was left out in midweek to rest amid back injury trouble

Blues set for big boost as he could feature against Southampton

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata missed his side’s last game against Huddersfield with a back problem along with tiredness, but he’s in line to return this weekend.

His teammates got on pretty well without him given they secured a 3-1 win to bounce back from their defeat away at West Ham United last weekend, and they’ll be hoping to build on that when they host the Saints on Saturday.

Morata has certainly had a positive impact on their season thus far, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, and so having him back fully fit and in top form will be a major boost for Antonio Conte.

It looks as though he’s on the way back to being 100 percent, with the Italian tactician revealing in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the summer signing is expected to feature against Southampton, as per the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery.

The Spaniard has been training this week and is seemingly showing positive signs, and that in turn will add a different dynamic to the Chelsea attack with Eden Hazard undoubtedly set to be pleased to welcome his teammate back into the fray having been deployed in a more central role in midweek.

Willian put in an impressive display against Huddersfield, and with Morata possibly pushing for a return to the line-up, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s the one to make way.