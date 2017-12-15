Manchester City links with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez prompt star to sound out Real Madrid over transfer

Reports in Spain suggest contact between Manchester City star and Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero could be keen on a transfer if City sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez

City boss Pep Guardiola seems keen to rebuild his side without Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly had some contact about a transfer to Real Madrid amid his club’s links with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

According to Don Balon, Aguero’s representatives may have already done some negotiating with Real president Florentino Perez, with some suggestion there could already be an agreement of sorts in place.

The Argentina international is said to be worried about his place as City target Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, whom Don Balon state is a top target for Pep Guardiola.

Sanchez can play in a variety of attacking roles but could fit in best up front at the Etihad Stadium, just adding to the competition Aguero already faces in Gabriel Jesus.

The 29-year-old was on the bench and didn’t get onto the pitch in the recent victory in the Manchester Derby, so a move away could now be the best option for him.

It is unclear how advanced the possibility of a move is at this point, and it seems it may hinge on how things go if Sanchez does wind up at City.

Earlier today, Don Balon also linked City with a move for Karim Benzema, who hasn’t been at his best for Madrid this season and for whom Aguero could be a fine replacement.