‘Baffled’ Manchester United star feels he is being unfairly treated by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly unhappy and ‘baffled’ at Jose Mourinho’s recent decision to axe him from the first-team squad.

The Armenia international has suffered a dip in form after a bright start to this season, and his future now looks in serious doubt after being left out of seven of Mourinho’s last eight match-day squads.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mkhitaryan feels aggrieved at being overlooked as he feels he has obeyed previous instructions from Mourinho to do more defensive work.

Earlier today, the Daily Mirror also claimed Mourinho was now prepared to sell Mkhitaryan for around £30million to make way for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in his position.

The 28-year-old has shown what he can do when given license to roam in a free role in attack, having enjoyed more of that kind of freedom at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

He and Mourinho seem like a bit of a mismatch in terms of style and philosophy, however, so it looks as though it makes sense that he could now move on in the near future as their relationship seems in a bad place.